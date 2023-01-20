Four police officers recount how they disarmed man in Yishun knifepoint situation

SINGAPORE - From the worried look on the woman’s face, Assistant Superintendent of Police Paul Chew knew that it was a life-and-death situation.

The woman, 60, was being held at knifepoint by a 42-year-old man.

Recounting the incident in Yishun on Jan 9, ASP Chew, who was leading the Emergency Response Team (ERT), said his team was called in once it was confirmed that the man had a knife.

The man did not seem to be in the right state of mind and he did not comply with instructions to drop the weapon, said ASP Chew.

“I could tell that the victim was petrified to a point of barely being able to move,” he added.

“The look of concern on her face made me realise that this was a life-and-death situation, and I could not afford to make one wrong move or select the wrong choice of words.”

Said ASP Chew, whose wife was due to give birth a week after the incident, he was relieved and proud that the officers from different units came together as a team to bring the woman to safety before the situation worsened.