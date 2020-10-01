12 people to be charged over breaching safe distancing measures at Lazarus Island

SINGAPORE - Twelve individuals will be charged in court on Friday (Oct 2) over breaching safe distancing measures when they visited Lazarus Island in August.

They face charges for contravening the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) (Control Order) Regulations 2020.

The Singapore Land Authority (SLA) said on Thursday (Oct 1) that the group had allegedly visited the island on Aug 8.

They are said to have flouted the "rule of five", by gathering with more than four other people who were not staying in the same place of residence as them.

Under the Covid-19 (Temporary Measures) Act, first-time offenders may be fined up to $10,000, jailed for up to six months, or both.

Subsequent offenders may be fined up to $20,000, jailed for up to 12 months, or both.