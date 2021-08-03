Four in five tenants and workers at Jurong Fishery Port are fully vaccinated: Grace Fu

SINGAPORE - Around 80 per cent of tenants and workers at Jurong Fishery Port are fully vaccinated, with 88 per cent having received at least one dose, said Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu on Tuesday (Aug 3).

During a visit to the port in the morning, she noted that the vaccination rate at the port is high and urged all tenants and workers there to get vaccinated.

She said: "All the stallholders who are back, have been tested negative, and they have been put on routine regular testing of seven days, and all trade visitors, similarly, have been tested negative before they're allowed to come in."

The wholesale market at Jurong Fishery Port is the centre of the largest active Covid-19 cluster here with 1,072 cases as at Monday noon. The outbreak led to cases emerging in 43 markets and food centres around Singapore.

Ms Fu, who visited the port together with Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Desmond Tan, said tenants of the port were progressively opening their stalls and adapting to the enhanced safe management measures that were put in place for its reopening.

The port reopened at 3pm on July 31, after being closed for two weeks, during which it underwent two rounds of deep cleaning of the entire site.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, the Singapore Food Agency noted that there may be initial issues and delays for tenants and trade visitors to adapt to these tighter measures.

Ms Fu said on Monday: "It's the joint responsibility of everyone - the stallholders, the workers, the trade visitors - that will ensure the resilience of Jurong Fishery Port. And we hope that the entire industry will help us to continue to work together and to collaborate so that we can keep our food supply resilient and safe."

Jurong Fishery Port handles roughly 30 per cent of the country's seafood imports, including those that arrive by land and air. It has more than 100 merchants and attracts up to 3,000 customers daily.