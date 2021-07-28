Enhanced Covid-19 measures at S'pore's two fishery ports in wake of Jurong Fishery Port outbreak

SINGAPORE - The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will be enhancing Covid-19 measures at the two fishery ports here amid an outbreak of cases at Jurong Fishery Port.

With 902 infections linked to it as at Tuesday (July27), the Jurong Fishery Port cluster is the largest active Covid-19 cluster.

The measures will be enhanced at three main areas of the ports - the entrance, market place and the unloading area. The measures are already in effect at Senoko Fishery Port and will apply to Jurong Fishery Port when it reopens on Saturday.

Entrance

All authorised entry pass holders are required to undergo testing prior to entry, before they transition to a seven-day Rostered Routine Testing (RRT) regime.

Those who are not tested or do not have a negative test result will not be allowed to enter the fishery ports.

All foreign delivery drivers must remain in their vehicles for SafeEntry check-in and temperature taking instead of alighting, so as to reduce intermingling.

Marketplace

Access into the marketplace area will be restricted, including limiting the number of seafood traders within the premises at any time.

Tenants and workers will be segregated into groups and should not mingle. They will have separate toilet facilities, as well as meal and smoking areas to reduce intermingling

Unloading area

All unloading activity must be supervised by safe distancing ambassadors and will also be monitored via closed-circuit television.

Fish containers, such as boxes or crates, will be disinfected prior to collection.

Workers must keep their distance as foreign workers unload the goods. They can only pick up the goods after the foreign workers move away from the designated unloading area.

All workers will be required to adhere to a hand hygiene and sanitation regime, and must wear their masks and gloves when they pick up the goods.

Since the temporary closure of the Jurong Fishery Port, SFA said it had conducted two rounds of deep cleaning of the entire site, including disinfecting the tenants' offices.

It will continue to clean common areas and crates when the port reopens, it said.

SFA added that it will be working with the trade associations to refine the enhanced measures and adapt them if necessary to the unique working conditions of Singapore's fishery ports.