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Found: 89-year-old man last seen in Toa Payoh

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Mr Leong Siew Kuan was last seen in a green jacket with an inner dark-blue singlet and grey shorts.

Mr Leong Siew Kuan was last seen in a green jacket with an inner dark-blue singlet and grey shorts.

PHOTO: SINGAPORE POLICE FORCE

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Rhea Yasmine

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SINGAPORE - An 89-year-old man who was reported missing on May 8 has been found, police said in a statement on May 9.

The police had earlier appealed for information on the whereabouts of Mr Leong Siew Kuan, who was last seen near Block 203, Toa Payoh North, at about 10.30am on May 8.

He was wearing a green jacket with an inner dark-blue singlet and grey shorts, and was carrying a black sling bag at the time.

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Rhea Yasmine is a journalist at The Straits Times. She covers local and international issues, with an interest in South-east Asia.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.