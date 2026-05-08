Found: 89-year-old man last seen in Toa Payoh

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Mr Leong Siew Kuan was last seen in a green jacket with an inner dark-blue singlet and grey shorts.

SINGAPORE - An 89-year-old man who was reported missing on May 8 has been found, police said in a statement on May 9.



The police had earlier appealed for information on the whereabouts of Mr Leong Siew Kuan, who was last seen near Block 203, Toa Payoh North, at about 10.30am on May 8.

He was wearing a green jacket with an inner dark-blue singlet and grey shorts, and was carrying a black sling bag at the time.