Former air force colonel Francis Yuen is new PSP chief, taking over from founder Tan Cheng Bock

SINGAPORE - Former Republic of Singapore Air Force colonel Francis Yuen has been appointed secretary-general of the Progress Singapore Party (PSP), taking over from party founder Tan Cheng Bock.

Dr Tan has become party chairman. This was announced by the PSP on Thursday (April 1), after its central executive committee (CEC) met on Wednesday.

Mr Yuen was assistant secretary-general of PSP, and had run as a candidate in Chua Chu Kang GRC during the general election last year.

Meanwhile, two new faces in the 14-member CEC have become office holders.

Chartered accountant Kayla Low, a candidate for the single-member constituency (SMC) of Yio Chu Kang during last year's election, is the new treasurer, while businessman Phang Yew Huat will be assistant treasurer.

Former PSP chairman Wang Swee Chuang will be vice-chairman.

Two more people were also co-opted into the new CEC on Wednesday, following a CEC election at the PSP party conference on Sunday: Mr Kumaran Pillai, who runs a consultancy to develop start-ups, and IT project manager Taufik Supan.

They had contested Kebun Baru SMC and Nee Soon GRC respectively in last year's election.

The leadership change comes amid reports of a rift in the party. An online news site, the RedWire Times, said in March that some party cadres have demanded for Dr Tan to step down as secretary-general, and allow for "more talented rising stars" to take over.

The Straits Times has contacted PSP for comment on the changes.



Mr Kumaran Pillai (left) and Mr Taufik Supan were opted into the new CEC. PHOTOS: PROGRESS SINGAPORE PARTY/FACEBOOK



Six new faces and more women were voted into the PSP's CEC on Sunday. Besides Ms Low and Mr Phang, they included three who had contested last year's election: psychiatrist Ang Yong Guan, lawyer Wendy Low and technologist Harish Pillay.

Dr Ang had contested Marymount SMC, while Ms Wendy Low and Mr Pillay had contested Tanjong Pagar GRC.

Another new face, Ms Jess Chua, also joined the CEC.

Other CEC members who were re-elected are Ms Peggie Chua, as well as Non-Constituency MPs Hazel Poa and Leong Mun Wai.

The committee will serve for two years till March 2023.