Leadership changes at Progress Singapore Party see six new faces and more women at the top

SINGAPORE - The Progress Singapore Party (PSP) has reshuffled its leadership at its second party conference, with six new faces and more women voted into its 12-member Central Executive Committee (CEC) on Sunday (March 28).

Four of the new faces are candidates who had contested last year's election: psychiatrist Ang Yong Guan, chartered accountant Kayla Low, lawyer Wendy Low, and technologist Harish Pillay.

Dr Ang and Ms Kayla Low had contested the single-member constituencies of Marymount and Yio Chu Kang respectively, while Ms Wendy Low and Mr Pillay had contested Tanjong Pagar GRC. Ms Wendy Low is also the PSP's women's wing head.

The other new CEC members are Ms Jess Chua and Mr Phang Yew Huat.

Still on the CEC are PSP founder Dr Tan Cheng Bock, Mr Wang Swee Chuang, Mr Francis Yuen, Ms Peggie Chua as well as Non-Constituency MPs Hazel Poa and Leong Mun Wai.

The committee will serve for two years till March 2023. A total of 26 people were nominated for the CEC.

The conference was held at two locations: the party headquarters in Bukit Timah Shopping Centre and its branch in Tannery Lane, with the two locations connected through teleconferencing platform Zoom.

A party spokesman said that the new CEC will meet this week to appoint office holders, and the party will announce new appointments on Thursday (April 1). "The new CEC will chart the way for the party and our future," said Dr Tan in a statement.

Under the party’s Constitution, the committee can co-opt up to six more people in the future, totalling 18 members. There were 17 members in the CEC previously.

Among the members who are no longer on the CEC is Mr Michael Chua, a Tanjong Pagar GRC candidate in last year's election who was PSP's organising secretary.

Mr Abdul Rahman Mohamad, who ran in Chua Chu Kang GRC, and former Nee Soon GRC candidate and PSP treasurer S. Nallakaruppan are also out.

In July last year, Mr Leong and Ms Poa stepped down from leadership positions in the party to focus on their parliamentary duties.

Mr Leong was the assistant secretary-general of the party, while Ms Poa was the vice-chairman. Both were in the five-member West Coast GRC slate led by Dr Tan that lost to the People's Action Party team at the election.