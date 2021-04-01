Foreign worker levies for S Pass and work permit holders to be waived for SHN period: MOM

SINGAPORE - Foreign worker levies for S Pass and work permit holders, including those for migrant domestic workers, will be waived for their stay-home notice (SHN) period from January to September this year, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) on Thursday (April 1).

This is to help employers manage the increased costs associated with the Government's updated measures to reduce the risk of importing Covid-19 into the community, the ministry said in a statement.

Employers with workers serving their SHN from March to September will not be required to pay levies for the duration that their workers are on SHN, said MOM.

As for employers who have already paid levies for their workers' SHN period in January and February, the waivers will be effected as an adjustment and used to offset June's levy, which is payable in July.

Since January 2021, the Government has put in place additional border measures and safeguards to reduce the risks of importation of Covid-19 into the community, said MOM.

This includes limiting entry approvals for work pass holders and requiring newly arrived S Pass and Work Permit holders, including migrant domestic workers, to undergo on-arrival testing and serve an SHN.

"While employers have cooperated with these measures in the interest of public health, some have given feedback that these additional measures have also translated to increased costs," said the ministry.