Teen to be charged for money laundering activities involving losses of at least $9,700

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He is expected to be charged with assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct.

SINGAPORE – A 15-year-old Malaysian teen is expected to be charged in court on April 22 on suspicion of money laundering offences involving at least $9,700 in losses.

The teenage boy was arrested on April 21 after the police earlier received two reports of scams involving permanent residency applications here, they said in a statement late on the same day.

In both cases, the victims allegedly handed over $7,500 and $2,200 , respectively, to an unknown person after being told by scammers to do so.

The victims realised they were scammed only after checking with the Immigration and Checkpoints Authority on the status of their application s .

Preliminary investigations revealed that the teen was tasked by unknown persons to collect and hand over the cash from the victims. He is also believed to be involved in other similar cases.

He is expected to be charged with assisting another to retain benefits from criminal conduct, which carries a maximum jail term of 10 years, a fine not exceeding $500,000, or both.

From Dec 30, 2025 , scammers, and members or recruiters of scam syndicates, will face six to 24 strokes of the cane. The enhanced punishment, which comes after the Criminal Law (Miscellaneous Amendments) Bill was passed in Parliament on Nov 4 , is part of efforts to crack down on scams here.

Those who help scammers launder scam proceeds may face up to 12 strokes of the cane. This includes certain money laundering offences, Singpass offences and certain SIM card offences, the police said.

Also, those involved in mule-related offences – whether they are under investigation and assessed to be at risk, or have been warned, issued with composition sums, prosecuted or convicted – may face restrictions on banking services and mobile line subscriptions to prevent further scam cases.

The police urged the public never to transfer or hand monies or other valuables to any unknown persons, or those whose identity they have not verified.