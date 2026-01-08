New grading system fairer as it rewards consistent food safety practices, say food operators

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SINGAPORE – The upcoming replacement of the food grading system in Singapore with a framework that focuses more on an establishment’s track record instead of yearly snapshot assessments is a welcome move, some food establishments here told The Straits Times.

They say the implementation of the scheme, which will take place from Jan 19, is fairer as it rewards consistent long-term performance instead of assessments made at a specific point in time.

Tung Lok Group’s chief executive for events & catering division Sunil Shamdasani said shifting from a one-off, annual assessment of a food establishment’s food safety regime to a framework that reflects a firm’s long-term food safety track record is more meaningful.

“Food safety is top priority and is not something that should be judged on a single inspection. There has to be consistent daily practices, discipline, and culture within the operation,” he said.

He added that the new framework will encourage accountability and benefit consumers by giving them greater confidence in where they dine.

Tung Lok Group was one of six food businesses who spoke to The Straits Times on the new Safety Assurance for Food Establishments (SAFE) framework, after it was announced by the Singapore Food Agency (SFA) on Jan 7.

The framework will apply to an estimated 45,000 SFA-licensed food establishments, including food caterers, restaurants, hawker stalls, bakeries and food carts.

Under the existing grading system, food establishments are graded A, B, C, or D, based on an annual assessment by SFA. The current system has been in place for close to three decades.

Outlets are graded based on overall hygiene, cleanliness and housekeeping standards of the premises in a “snapshot assessment”.

Under the SAFE framework, however, food establishments with consistently good food safety track records will attain higher grades, said SFA. Those with poor food safety track records will receive lower grades and be subjected to more frequent inspections, the agency added.

For example, a food establishment will receive a grade A if it has a good track record of more than three years. If there is a major lapse in ensuring food safety at an establishment, such as receiving a court conviction for food safety-related offences, it will be immediately downgraded to a grade C.

Mr Anthony Yeoh, owner of restaurant Summer Hill, said the new system may be more efficient as authorities can look out for the establishments that perform poor ly and keep a closer eye on where food safety risks may affect consumers.

Nasi Lemak Ayam Taliwang’s owner Noorman Mubarak said that the new framework is fairer for food operators as it rewards stalls that maintain good cleanliness with better grading and less frequent inspections.

He added that the new framework will not affect his current operations as he has in place an existing cleaning regime. His staff members also still wear masks although it is no longer required .

The new framework will also differentiate food establishments into two categories, based on the level of food processing or preparation involved.

Category 1 includes food establishments involved in “significant processing or preparation of food” such as food caterers.

Category 2 establishments are considered to be engaged in “low or moderate levels of food processing or preparation” like food stalls in hawker centres.

In the future, food establishments under Category 1 will be subjected to more stringent requirements to attain and maintain grade A, as they are engaged in a larger scale of food processing or preparation.

These include having to appoint an advanced food hygiene officer and implement a food safety management system.

No date has been announced yet for when this future phase of the framework will kick in.

Catering and food manufacturer Neo Group’s chief operating officer Rachel Teo said the move to categorise the establishments is a critical change as it allows customers to assess food providers and make more informed decisions for events involving food.

While adapting to the new framework may be challenging at first, as it takes time and resources to hire and train staff members, Ms Teo said that the long-term benefits of ensuring food safety outweigh the early challenges.

However, some food establishments also raised concerns on whether the new framework will be applied to other food-handling businesses, such as home-based businesses.

The new framework will apply only to SFA-licensed food establishments. Home-based food businesses currently do not require an SFA licence to operate, according to the agency’s website.

Mr Melvin Chew, owner of Jin Ji Teochew Braised Duck & Kway Chap in Chinatown Complex, said that home-based businesses should also be subjected to a similar food safety grading system.

“When it comes to food safety and food hygiene, all food businesses, including hawkers, restaurants, central kitchens and home-based businesses, should be subjected to a standardised system so that it is fair to all,” he said.

“It gives the impression that home-based businesses don’t have to focus on hygiene as there is no authority keeping an eye on them,” he added.

According to SFA’s website, home-based businesses are still required to comply with prevailing food laws and regulations, such as making sure the food sold is safe for consumption.

Home-based businesses implicated in food safety incidents may also be directed to stop operations immediately or to recall food products sold.

Another concern raised is that the additional requirements for Category 1 establishments may add to the existing pressures faced by F&B businesses, especially smaller ones.

Rising ingredient costs and high rents have continued to squeeze Singapore’s food and beverage sector, which faced a challenging year in 2025 marked by the closure of several Michelin-starred restaurants and long-established brands amid mounting business challenges.

Mr Yeoh from Summer Hill said that given the existing pressures F&B operators are dealing with, it is likely that many will turn to the least costly and hassle-free option.

“More establishments may be happy to settle for a B grade, as long as the food they serve is safe and can continue to operate,” he said, adding that the implications of having a B grade is unclear now.

“Especially for smaller outlets, I can’t see much willingness to fundamentally change the way we operate if it means adding more tasks and rules to follow.”