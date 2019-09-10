Floating platform replacement NS Square to be ready by Q3 2025

The project to build NS Square - a new, permanent space that will replace The Float @ Marina Bay - is targeted to be completed and handed over by the third quarter of 2025, according to tender documents seen by The Straits Times.

The existing floating platform, which has been used for several National Day Parades (NDPs) in recent years, could be demolished from January 2022.

Before its demolition, the site will host two more NDPs, next year and in 2021, Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said in a Facebook post yesterday. He wrote: "Holding NDP 2019 at the Padang was an event steeped in history and traditions. For 2020 and 2021, NDP will be held at the Float @ Marina Bay, before that site closes for a few years to be built into the new NS Square."

He added: "The Float is a unique site that, in addition to land activities, allows more air and sea assets to be deployed. Look forward to NDP 2020 and 2021."

Built initially as a temporary NDP venue while the new National Stadium was under construction, The Float @ Marina Bay has hosted the event nine times since 2007, most recently last year. The parade last month was held at the Padang.

According to documents put up by the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) on the government procurement portal GeBIZ in May, multi-disciplinary teams (MDTs) that bid for the project can propose the demolition and construction sequence for the project to meet the expected handover date.

The MDT that is to implement the selected design proposal is estimated to be appointed by the second quarter of next year.

Stage 1 of the redevelopment project, the calling of an "expression of interest" to gather design proposals, ended in July.

In the next stage, up to five MDTs will be shortlisted to develop and submit design and fee proposals. At the end of this stage, one MDT will be appointed as project consultant to implement the selected design proposal, the documents said.

Among the requirements stated in the tender documents is for the new platform to have a seating capacity of 30,000 to 35,000. The current capacity is 27,000.

There were also requirements for a waterfront sports facility at NS Square, a multi-purpose field with turfing converted from the stage area when it is not required for events, and a gym space comprising an open hall and studio spaces.

Earlier this year, Mindef and the Ministry of National Development invited the public to submit suggestions for facilities and acti-vities at NS Square, as well as the exhibits they would like to see at a new gallery dedicated to natio-nal servicemen.

In 2017, when Singapore marked 50 years of national service, Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced that the floating platform would be renamed NS Square, with a gallery that would showcase the evolution of NS.

He also announced plans for the platform to be redeveloped and turned into a vibrant space for arts, culture and sports activities all year round, in addition to serving as the primary venue for NDPs.

Mindef said in 2017 that the new NS Square would continue to be the venue for basic military training graduation parades and parades for military units that complete their operationally ready national service.

Organisers of events held at the platform have faced several limitations as it was not designed for long-term use. Access to the waterfront has also been restricted during event days, which affects public enjoyment of Marina Bay.