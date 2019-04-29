Public invited to share ideas on redevelopment of The Float @ Marina Bay

SINGAPORE - Have an idea on what you would like to see take place at the redeveloped The Float @ Marina Bay?

The Ministry of Defence (Mindef) and the Ministry of National Development are inviting the public to submit suggestions on facilities and possible activities for The Float @ Marina Bay, which would be renamed NS Square after it is redeveloped into a permanent space.

In a statement on Monday (April 29), the ministries said that members of the public can provide their feedback at https://ura.sg/artsculturefeedback until May 24, or at the NS Square webpage at http://www.nssquare.sg until June 30.

They can also provide their ideas and suggestions on exhibits that they would like to see at a new gallery dedicated to national servicemen.

The Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) and the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) will launch a call for an expression of interest (EOI) for the redevelopment of The Float @ Marina Bay in the second quarter of this year.

The DSTA will also launch a request for proposals for the design and development of the themed gallery.

The statement said that parties with experience in projects of similar nature and scale are welcome to participate in the EOI.

Interested tenderers need to form multi-disciplinary consultant teams to provide full professional consultancy services and submit their design proposals.

These services comprise architectural, civil and structural engineering, and mechanical and electrical engineering works, as well as quantity surveying, security design, seating gallery design and exhibition gallery design.

The public will be able to view the selected design for the new NS Square development at a public exhibition next year, with more details to be released in the future.

The Float @ Marina Bay was built as a temporary stage in 2007, but has grown into a popular venue for national and community events, such as the River Hongbao, Marina Bay Singapore Countdown and National Day Parade.

Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong announced the redevelopment of The Float @ Marina Bay in 2017, which is aimed at transforming the venue into a vibrant events and entertainment space for arts, culture and sports activities all year round.

The redevelopment will also improve pedestrian connectivity and provide a continuous loop around Marina Bay.

Currently, several limitations to the structure exists, as it was not designed for long-term use.

Event organisers often face difficulties staging events at the venue, as only basic facilities are provided, the ministries said.

Access to the waterfront has also been restricted during event days, which affects public enjoyment of Marina Bay, they added.