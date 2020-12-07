Five imported cases of Covid-19, including woman who came to Singapore for her wedding

SINGAPORE - Singapore reported five new cases of Covid-19 on Sunday (Dec 6), taking the total to 58,260.

All five cases were imported, and had been placed on stay-home notice when they arrived in Singapore. There were no local cases.

Among the new cases are four who were not showing any symptoms and were detected through proactive screening and surveillance.

One of them is a woman from Indonesia who is getting married to a Singaporean and is here for her wedding.

The 35-year-old holds a short-term visit pass and is a contact of two previous imported cases from Indonesia, a 41-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man who are both also here for short-term visits.

Three of the other cases were also asymptomatic.

They are two women from Indonesia, a 35-year-old and a 41-year-old who are work permit holders and employed here, as well as a 21-year-old man from Britain who is the child of a Singapore permanent resident.

The last among the five cases is a 28-year-old woman who came from the United States. The dependant's pass holder started showing symptoms last Wednesday.

The Ministry of Health said that epidemiological investigations are being carried out.

All close contacts of the cases who have been identified have been isolated and placed in quarantine, and will be tested at the start and end of their quarantine period so that infections can be picked up even if they are not showing any symptoms.

They will also have to undergo serological tests, which can determine if a person has ever been infected by the coronavirus even if they are currently not infected.

MOH said the number of new cases in the community has remained low with a total of three cases in the past week, of which two are currently unlinked.

There are currently 71 active cases of Covid-19 infections, with 44 patients in community facilities and 27 patients in hospital.

Singapore has seen 29 deaths from complications arising from Covid-19, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, more than 67 million people have been infected by the coronavirus, and about 1.5 million people have died from the disease.