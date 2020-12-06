5 new coronavirus cases in Singapore, all imported

SINGAPORE - There were five new coronavirus cases confirmed as at Sunday noon (Dec 6), with no new community cases reported.

All five cases were imported, and had been placed on stay-home notice (SHN) upon arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

Sunday's cases take Singapore's total to 58,260.

More details will be provided by MOH on Sunday night.

There were 13 new cases of the coronavirus on Saturday. The sole locally transmitted case among these was a Filipino crew member who had already been identified as a close contact of another Covid-19 patient and was already in quarantine.

The other 12 were imported, variously from the United States, India, Indonesia, Nepal, and the Philippines.

As at Sunday, a total of 26 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 42 are recuperating in community facilities. A total of 58,143 patients have fully recovered from the infection.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.

Globally, more than 66 million people have been infected by the coronavirus, and about 1.5 million people have died from the disease.