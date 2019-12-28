Fitting a 500-drone display into New Year countdown musical

SINGAPORE - For the first time, revellers ushering in the new year will be able to see 500 drones fly in tandem over the Float at Marina Bay on Tuesday (Dec 31).

The drone performance is part of the second annual Star Island Singapore Countdown Edition, which will also feature fireworks, music and live performances.

The drone performance is the brainchild of Star Island's technical director Yoshida Takumi, who previously organised a 500-drone display at the Tokyo Motor Show.

"While the drones are a highlight of the show, an important feature is how they complement the show's story to present a seamless symphony," said Mr Takumi, who heads the 30-strong drone team, which includes 10 specialist pilots and engineers.

"The performance flow is very intricate and extreme care was put into making sure (the drone component) was done right."

Each one about the size of an outstretched palm, the drones will be flying in pre-programmed formations, manoeuvring as close as 1m from each other. They are operated via a GPS flight system.

Getting the drones to synchronise with the show's other components was no easy task, said Ms Teng Mun Kit, a senior manager with event organiser Avex Asia.

"It's a very tedious process. Even before we decide on which formation would be good for the drones, we have to take into account first the music and the fireworks," Ms Teng added.

The Star Island show took a year to prepare, from conceptualising ideas to settling on the final execution.



The Star Island show took a year to prepare, from conceptualising ideas to settling on the final execution. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



Related Story The Life List: 10 places to ring in 2020 in Singapore

Related Story Police beef up presence at popular locations for festive season

Related Story Unmanned aerial vehicles to help police control crowds during countdown party

Related Story Partygoers turn to drive-home valet services during festive period to avoid drink driving

The theme for this year's show is 2019: A Space Odyssey, with the performance unfolding in six chapters.

Audience members will be able to put on LED wrist bands, which light up in sync with what is happening during the show.

Other performances include fire acts and routines by unicyclists and ballet dancers, culminating in an eight-minute fireworks display at midnight.

The 90-minute fireworks musical is one of many performances at the 15th edition of Singapore's biggest countdown event - the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2020.

Doors to Star Island will open at 5pm, and the event will also feature a family-friendly entertainment zone and a food village.

Tickets to enter the musical area are priced from $88. The show starts at 10.40pm.