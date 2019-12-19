New Year countdown event at Marina Bay area to feature 90min-long musical with fireworks and 500 drones

SINGAPORE - A musical from Japan involving fireworks and 500 drones will make its debut on New Year's Eve at The Float @ Marina Bay, a 90-minute-long show that will also involve pyrotechnics, unicyclists and ballet dancers.

The Star Island Singapore Countdown Edition fireworks musical is one of many performances at the 15th edition of Singapore's biggest countdown event - the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2020.

Doors to the musical will open at 5pm, and the event will also feature a family-friendly entertainment zone and a food village. Tickets to enter the musical area are priced from $88.

Another highlight is a circus performance presented by Uncle Ringo. The Great Circus of Europe will treat the audience to jaw-dropping circus acts and stunts.

Entrance to the circus is priced from $70 to $150, with the first show starting at 4pm at the Bayfront event space.

Those who do not wish to watch the circus can indulge in carnival games and rides and check out 50 food and retail stores at the Escapade Festival Village, which is located in the same area. Admission is free.

Over at The Lawn @ Marina Bay, an array of activities such as bouncy castles, arts and crafts booths, roving performances and magic shows will be available on Dec 31 for the public from 5pm.

Celebrations to usher in the new year will start earlier at other places.

From Dec 26, the facade of The Fullerton Hotel will light up with artworks created by beneficiaries from Beyond Social Services and Shine Children and Youth Services.

The public can catch these nightly light projections between 8pm and 10.30pm until Dec 30, and between 8pm and 11.30pm on New Year's Eve.

Patterns of light will also be projected on the Merlion and ArtScience Museum. It will start on Dec 29 and will showcase artworks co-created by the elderly patients and volunteers of Yishun Community Hospital and the Dyslexia Association of Singapore.

Revellers can also join the 1,000-strong group at the Singapore Flyer waterfront promenade on the last night of the year. The local youth musicians will be attempting to break the Guinness World Record for the largest-performing rock band in the afternoon.

Partygoers can then stay on for a countdown concert from 10pm which will feature performances by various local schools.

Celebrations have also extended to the Civic District, with Connaught Drive set to be transformed into a pet's carnival from 4pm. There will be an all-day picnic area and a line-up of pet activities and competitions for pet owners.

Over at the Empress Lawn, a variety of food and drink options, such as pop-up bars, will be available from 4pm.

Party revellers can dance the night away with Silent Disco Asia from 8pm, mingle over at the MIX bar or be treated to a performance by The Philharmonic Orchestra at the Victoria Theatre and Concert Hall.

Given the scale of the countdown activities, which saw a crowd of around 500,000 last year, road closures and security measures will be in place.

Roads such as St Andrew's Road, Connaught Drive and part of Fullerton Road will be closed to traffic from 4pm on New Year's Eve until 5am the next day.

Related Story In Pictures: New Year 2019 celebrations in Singapore

Security personnel, including police officers, may also conduct checks on the public, including their bags and personal items.

Officers will also be deployed to manage crowds and pedestrians are advised not to congregate at footways along areas such as Esplanade Bridge and Bayfront Avenue to prevent overcrowding.

The footway along Benjamin Sheares Bridge will also be closed to pedestrians from 5pm on Dec 31 to 2am the next day.

For more information about the full programme, go to www.marinabaycountdown.sg