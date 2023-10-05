Fitness instructor makes police report after catching someone filming her in gym shower

SINGAPORE - Fitness instructor Drealya Tan was taking a shower at Strength Masters Gym in Tai Seng when she noticed a phone being slipped in from under the cubicle door.

She realised the phone was being used to record a video of her, and lodged a police report later that day.

Ms Tan, 26, said it was her first time working out at Strength Master Gym, which she had heard about from friends. She lives nearby and reached there at about 6pm on Sept 29.

The gym session was uneventful, but soon after she went to the showers, things took a turn for the worse.

Speaking to The Straits Times, Ms Tan said: “When I saw the phone, I felt very violated, disgusted and helpless. I was in such a vulnerable position where I could not do anything, I couldn’t run out naked.

“I screamed loudly, but nobody came to help.”

She decided to call the police and remained in the toilet until they arrived.

In response to queries, the police said they received a call for help at about 7.30pm on Sept 29 from 3 Irving Road, off Upper Paya Lebar Road, where the gym is located. Investigations are ongoing, they added.

Ms Tan, who works at Pure Fitness gym, said a gym employee later told her that its closed-circuit TV cameras caught two men lurking outside the female shower room. They appeared to be gym members.

In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Ms Tan went public with her account of the incident and how it has affected her.