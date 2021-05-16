Fitness industry explores new ways to adapt to latest guidelines

For over 12 years, Strength Avenue owner Andyn Kadir has been encouraging his students to build resilience, be nimble and increase endurance. These days, he has to display those qualities as changes to Covid-19 measures have forced those in the fitness and sports industry to pivot quickly.

After Sport Singapore (SportSG) announced an initial round of tightened measures two weeks ago that allowed only low-intensity physical activities such as yoga and pilates to take place at gyms and fitness studios, the 36-year-old shifted the gym's classes outdoors.