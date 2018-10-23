First of five officers charged in SCDF pump well death jailed for one year and 4 weeks

SINGAPORE - A Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officer who pushed fellow firefighter Kok Yuen Chin, 22, into a 12m-deep pump well during a ragging incident in May, pleaded guilty on Tuesday (Oct 23).

He was sentenced to one year and four weeks' jail.

Mohammad Nur Fatwa Mahmood, 33, a staff sergeant, admitted to pushing Corporal Kok into the well on May 13 at Tuas View Fire Station.

Cpl Kok, who was on his last tour of duty before his operationally ready date (ORD) on May 16, drowned as a result.

Nur Fatwa is the first of five SCDF officers linked to the case to plead guilty.

He also admitted to one charge of abetting another officer in instigating him to obstruct the course of justice by telling him to delete a video recording of the incident.

According to Cpl Kok's family, the Singapore permanent resident from Malaysia was not a swimmer.

The four other SCDF officers charged in the case are Mohamed Farid Mohamed Saleh, 34; Kenneth Chong Chee Boon, 37; Nazhan Mohamed Nazi, 40; and Adighazali Suhaimi, 32.

Nur Fatwa had allegedly acted on the instigation of Farid, a first warrant officer, to push Cpl Kok into the pump well.

Chong, a lieutenant, and Nazhan, a first senior warrant officer, were respectively the rota commander and deputy rota commander on duty on the night of the incident.

They had allegedly failed to prevent the group from pressuring Cpl Kok to enter the pump well, thereby endangering his life.

Adighazali had also allegedly deleted a video on his mobile phone of Cpl Kok being pushed into the pump well that was relevant to criminal investigations.

Nazhan had earlier last month said he intends to contest the charges against him.

According to findings released last month by a Board of Inquiry that looked into the case, Cpl Kok had been sitting on the edge of the pump well when he was pushed from behind at 9.07pm.

He did not resurface. Eight seconds later, the first officer, followed by others, jumped into the well in an effort to rescue him, but could not find him.

Eventually, they located Cpl Kok and used ropes to pull him out. This was about 36 minutes after he had fallen in and Cpl Kok was pronounced dead in hospital at 11.02pm.

In response to recommendations by the board, the SCDF said it would decommission all 19 pump wells located at fire stations. These works are expected to be completed by December.

The force also said it would step up initiatives to institute a "zero-tolerance" stance against ragging, and enhance its disciplinary and whistle-blowing frameworks.