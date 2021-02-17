Tanjong Pagar crash: First of five victims cremated

SINGAPORE - The casket of Mr Wilson Teo Qi Xiang, 26, was taken to the scene of the Tanjong Pagar crash on Wednesday (Feb 17) afternoon.

A hearse with his portrait on the front was seen parked next to 37 Tanjong Pagar Road, the shophouse into which the white BMW M4 coupe he was in had crashed early last Saturday morning.

Mr Teo was killed in the crash, along with his four friends - Mr Eugene Yap, 29, Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao, 28, Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh, 29, and the driver, Mr Jonathan Long, 29.

At the site of the crash on Wednesday, a monk was also seen conducting the last rites for Mr Teo.

The casket was later taken to Service Hall 1 at Mandai Crematorium.

Mr Teo was cremated following the service, at about 6.30pm. He is the first among the five to be cremated.

Mr Tan and Mr Yap are to be cremated on Thursday.

In the early hours of Saturday, the group had been at Ggang Tong, a Korean eatery in Tanjong Pagar run by the mother of one of their friends.

The group was known to frequent the eatery.

Chinese language newspaper Lianhe Zaobao reported that Mr Teo, Mr Tan and Mr Wong were leaving Tanjong Pagar and were trying to get a taxi or private-hire car.



(Clockwise, from top left) Mr Jonathan Long, Mr Eugene Yap, Mr Gary Wong Hong Chieh and Mr Elvin Tan Yong Hao were among those who died. PHOTOS: JONATHAN LONG/FACEBOOK, YOUGENEEEE/INSTAGRAM, GARYWONGHC/INSTAGRAM, ELVIN TAN/FACEBOOK



An unidentified friend claimed the trio waited for about half an hour but were unable to get transport home.

Mr Long is then said to have proposed driving them in his BMW to a spot where they were more likely to find a taxi.

Mr Yap, who was with the group, said he too wanted a lift so that he could find a bus to go home.

Zaobao said the group got into the car, never to leave it alive again.

Footage of the crash showed the car skidding along Tanjong Pagar Road and slamming into the shophouse, before bursting into flames 15 seconds after impact.

It also showed Ms Raybe Oh Siew Huey, 26, sprinting towards the inferno, trying to save her boyfriend, Mr Long, and their friends.

She suffered burns on 80 per cent of her body as a result.

Ms Oh, a former air stewardess, is still in a critical condition, having been in the intensive care unit fighting for her life since Saturday.