First imported case since May 10 came here for unrelated treatment

A Bangladeshi man who came to Singapore to seek medical treatment that was not related to Covid-19 later tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first imported case here since May 10.

He is among the 407 new Covid-19 cases reported in Singapore yesterday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) said.

The patient arrived in Singapore last Wednesday. His health declaration submitted before immigration clearance indicated that he did not have any symptoms, and had not been diagnosed or suspected to have the infection. He was subsequently tested for Covid-19 and his results came back positive on Saturday.

MOH said the imported case was placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, and could leave his designated place of residence only for medical consultation and follow-up. MOH added that contact tracing is ongoing, and identified close contacts have been placed on quarantine.

The Straits Times understands that the man does not hold a long-term pass here. While Singapore banned short-term visitors at the end of March, some of these visitors have been allowed entry due to extenuating circumstances. In April, 748 visitors entered Singapore.

The new cases yesterday bring the total number of Covid-19 infections here to 40,604.

There were nine community cases comprising four Singaporeans, one work pass holder and four work permit holders. Five of the nine cases were found to be linked to previously announced cases, while the rest are unlinked.

In particular, two Singaporean males, a 59-year-old and a 48-year-old, had worked in the foreign worker dormitory, Cassia @ Penjuru, and tested positive on Saturday during the screening for persons working in dormitories.

A 40-year-old Singaporean male, who had already been quarantined, is a family member of a previously confirmed case. He was swabbed during quarantine to verify his status and was asymptomatic.

The fourth Singaporean case was a 43-year-old male who was asymptomatic and unlinked to previous cases.

Update on cases

New cases: 407 Imported: 1 In community: 9 (4 Singaporeans; 1 work pass holder; 4 work permit holders) In dormitories: 397 Active cases: 10,989 In hospitals: 238 (2 in ICU) In community facilities: 10,751 Deaths: 26 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 10 Total discharged: 29,579 Discharged yesterday: 781 TOTAL CASES: 40,604

Overall, MOH said that in the past two weeks, the number of new cases in the community has remained stable at an average of eight per day, while the number of unlinked cases in the community is also an average of eight per day.

Migrant workers staying in dorms made up the remaining 397 cases.

There were no new clusters announced yesterday.

With 781 more patients discharged yesterday, 29,579 have fully recovered from Covid-19.

A total of 238 patients remain in hospital, including two in intensive care, while 10,751 are recuperating in community facilities.

So far, 26 people here have died from complications due to Covid-19. Ten others who tested positive for the coronavirus have died from other causes.

Meanwhile, the director of schools at the Ministry of Education, Ms Liew Wei Li, said yesterday that the 47 students who were in close contact with a student who tested positive last Friday have all tested negative

The 15-year-old student from St Anthony's Canossian Secondary School had been in close contact with the students and 12 staff members before her serological test result came back positive.

A positive serological test is indicative of a past infection, MOH had said, adding that the epidemiological evidence points to the likelihood that she had been infected during the circuit breaker period, and not after school reopening.

MOH said the test results for the staff members are pending.

Ms Liew said all 59 people are well and have been put on leave of absence or home quarantine. The school premises have been thoroughly cleaned and disinfected.