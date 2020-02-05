First court challenge against fake news law fails; High Court dismisses SDP's appeal

SINGAPORE - The High Court has dismissed the Singapore Democratic Party's (SDP) appeal to set aside the correction directions issued against it under the fake news law.

In a judgment released on Wednesday (Feb 5), Justice Ang Cheng Hock found that the statements by the SDP that were corrected "are in fact false in the face of the statistical evidence against them".

The SDP's appeal was the first court challenge against the Protection from Online Falsehoods and Manipulation Act (Pofma).

The case involves two Facebook posts and an article on the SDP website that made claims about Singaporean professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs). These began running on Dec 2 last year.

The posts carried infographics depicting the employment of local PMETs as having fallen, and the unemployment of this group as having risen. They also linked to an article on the SDP website which claimed a rising proportion of Singaporean PMETs is being laid off.

In issuing the correction notices, the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) said the posts and the article contained falsehoods.

It had noted, among other things, that there has been no rising trend of local PMET retrenchment. The MOM cited data from its Labour Market Survey to show the number of retrenched local PMETs had fallen between 2015 and 2018.

But the SDP, also citing the survey, included data from 2010 onwards to argue that there is a longer-term upward trend.

On Jan 3, the SDP applied to the Manpower Ministry to have the corrections cancelled, which Manpower Minister Josephine Teo rejected.

The SDP then filed its court challenge on Jan 8.

Presenting its arguments to the court, the SDP had contended that the fake news law should be applied against clearly and verifiably false statements of fact, but not the interpretation of statistics.

In his judgment, Justice Ang said he did not see any reason why the SDP, which he noted chose not to label the time period for its graph, "should have carte blanche to assert any timeframe of its choosing as being the applicable one".

He agreed with the Attorney-General's Chambers (AGC) that "the ordinary reasonable person reading the December Facebook post would interpret the graph to be reflecting a present troubling trend which the SDP's policy proposals were aimed at addressing".

Justice Ang also noted that the SDP has not challenged the accuracy of the statistical evidence, and instead sought to critique it on other grounds, which he did not find convincing.

He also emphasised that the role of the court in this context is to interpret the legislation, not to comment or adjudicate on the desirability of particular policies.

"In that sense, the Court is constrained by what the legislation compels. Where there is doubt as to the precise ambit and contours of the legislation, the ordinary rules of statutory interpretation apply."