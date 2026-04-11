Fire on board vessel at PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal extinguished; cause under investigation

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SCDF continues to cool the area to ensure no residual heat remains, while port operator PSA Singapore is assisting with the safe discharge of the affected containers.

SINGAPORE - A fire involving containers on board a London-registered container vessel at PSA Pasir Panjang Terminal on April 10 has been extinguished.

In an update on April 11, the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) said firefighting efforts continued through the night, led by the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

MPA had said in a statement late on April 10 that it had been alerted to the fire on the vessel Ever Lenient at 3pm that day.

There were no reported injuries and all crew members were accounted for, said MPA on April 10. No oil pollution was detected.

MPA deployed patrol craft to conduct seaward cordon duties and drones to provide aerial surveillance in support of firefighting operations.

SCDF continues to cool the area to ensure no residual heat remains, while port operator PSA Singapore is assisting with the safe discharge of the affected containers, said MPA.

PSA has implemented measures to ensure the safety of personnel and that port operations at Pasir Panjang Terminal remain unaffected, MPA added.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.