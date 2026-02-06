Fire involving a car breaks out at Orchard Towers
SINGAPORE - A fire broke out late on Feb 5 at Orchard Towers, with videos showing a fire blazing on the mall’s carpark on the second floor.
The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 1 Claymore Drive, the address of Orchard Towers, at about 10.40pm.
The fire involved a car, said SCDF.
Firefighters used a water jet and a fire blanket to extinguish the fire.
There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.
A video of the incident posted to Reddit page r/SingaporeRaw shows a fire with black smoke billowing from the second floor of the mall’s carpark.
In another video, a fire engine is seen arriving at the scene, which appears hazy with smoke.
In 2018, 60 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a bar in the mall. Another fire was reported in 2016, which led to the evacuation of 15 people.