Fire involving a car breaks out at Orchard Towers

There were no reported injuries, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

SINGAPORE - A fire broke out late on Feb 5 at Orchard Towers, with videos showing a fire blazing on the mall’s carpark on the second floor.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said it was alerted to a fire at 1 Claymore Drive, the address of Orchard Towers, at a bout 10.40 pm.

The fire involved a car, said SCDF.

Firefighters used a water jet and a fire blanket to extinguish the fire.

A video of the incident posted to Reddit page r/SingaporeRaw shows a fire with black smoke billowing from the second floor of the mall’s carpark.

In another video, a fire engine is seen arriving at the scene, which appears hazy with smoke.

In 2018 , 60 people were evacuated after a fire broke out at a bar in the mall. Another fire was reported in 2016 , which led to the evacuation of 15 people.