Firefighters break into burning Bukit Batok flat to rescue couple

SINGAPORE - Firefighters forced their way into a burning Bukit Batok Housing Board (HDB) flat in the early hours of Thursday (July 18) to rescue a man and a woman trapped in the smoke-logged unit .

In a Facebook post, the Singapore Civil Defence Force said that it was alerted to the fire on the 26th floor of Block 293D Bukit Batok Street 21 at 12.40am.

Firefighters, donning breathing apparatus sets, forced entry into the unit and found a man unconscious with burn injuries, SCDF said.

He was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital.

A woman, who was also found in the flat, was taken to Singapore General Hospital for smoke inhalation.

About 70 residents from the block were evacuated by SCDF and Singapore Police Force officers.

While being evacuated, an elderly man was injured and he was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital, SCDF added.

The fire, which involved the contents of the living room, was extinguished using two water jets.

A photo shared by SCDF on its Facebook page shows the charred interior of the flat, with a thick layer of soot covering the ceiling, walls and floor.

SCDF said it is investigating the cause of the fire.