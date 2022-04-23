Fire breaks out in Tuas, tall column of smoke seen in videos

SINGAPORE - A sizeable fire broke out in Tuas on Saturday (April 23) afternoon, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post.

It was alerted to the blaze at 31 Benoi Lane at about 4.45pm.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire had engulfed the entire premises," it said.

Firefighting operations are currently in progress, said the SCDF.

In a video update at 6.42pm, two firefighters could be seen fighting the blaze with a hose jet. White foam from SCDF's foam jets appeared to be above the firefighters' knee level.

Earlier videos posted of the incident by onlookers showed a tall column of dark smoke rising from the scene that could be seen from a far distance.

The address in Benoi Lane is registered to Offshore Construction Services Holdings, a firm dealing in marine construction.

This story is developing.