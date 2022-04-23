Fire breaks out in Tuas, tall column of smoke seen in videos

The Singapore Civil Defence Force was alerted about the blaze at about 4.45pm. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
In videos posted of the incident by onlookers, a tall column of dark smoke can be seen rising. PHOTO: SINGAPORE CIVIL DEFENCE FORCE/FACEBOOK
Updated
Published
1 hour ago

SINGAPORE - A sizeable fire broke out in Tuas on Saturday (April 23) afternoon, said the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) in a Facebook post.

It was alerted to the blaze at 31 Benoi Lane at about 4.45pm.

"Upon SCDF's arrival, the fire had engulfed the entire premises," it said.

Firefighting operations are currently in progress, said the SCDF.

In a video update at 6.42pm, two firefighters could be seen fighting the blaze with a hose jet. White foam from SCDF's foam jets appeared to be above the firefighters' knee level.

Earlier videos posted of the incident by onlookers showed a tall column of dark smoke rising from the scene that could be seen from a far distance.

The address in Benoi Lane is registered to Offshore Construction Services Holdings, a firm dealing in marine construction.

This story is developing.

More On This Topic
Loud explosion heard as fire breaks out near Malay shrines on Kusu Island hilltop
Fire in Midpoint Orchard mall put out by SCDF, no injuries reported

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 031/10/2021, MCI (P) 032/10/2021. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2021 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top