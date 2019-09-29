Fibre cable outage in north-eastern Singapore fully resolved after 19 hours: NetLink Trust

SINGAPORE - A 19-hour service disruption, which affected about 3,000 end-users' fibre broadband service in north-eastern Singapore, was fully resolved by 11.07am on Sunday (Sept 29), fibre operator NetLink Trust said.

"NetLink Trust is investigating this matter and will take all necessary actions against the errant party," a spokesman said.

"The NetLink Trust team worked closely with all relevant parties to ensure that the service to the affected area was restored as soon as possible. Individuals in the affected area can call your respective Internet Service Providers should there be further inquiries."

The outage, which was reported at 4.14pm on Saturday, was caused when a third-party contractor severed the fibre cables while performing sheet piling work along Yio Chu Kang Road, NetLink Trust said.

NetLink Trust confirmed that the third-party contractor was not engaged by the operator or its vendors.

The spokesman for NetLink Trust said the company took a serious view of service disruptions caused by contractors.

In a Facebook post on Saturday, Singtel said a number of its customers in Punggol, Sengkang and Jalan Kayu experienced issues accessing their fixed voice, fibre broadband, Singtel TV and home digital line services.

On Sept 17, telco StarHub suffered a four-hour service disruption that affected users across the island.

Payment services for electronic payment network Nets were affected by StarHub's Internet connectivity issues.

The Infocomm Media Development Authority was reported to be investigating the incident that left some users unable to access the Internet.

On June 22, customers of United Overseas Bank (UOB) were unable to access several banking services for close to two hours.

ATM, card payment, Internet banking and mobile application services were affected during the disruption.

