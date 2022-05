SINGAPORE - She lost her father to a heart attack the day after the Russian invasion on Feb 24, but Ms Tetyana, 38, could not return home to attend the funeral. Travelling to Dnipro, where her parents lived, was not an option as the central Ukrainian city was under siege.

The Ukrainian, who declined to give her full name, is married to a Singaporean and works as a market director in the retail and consumer goods industry here.