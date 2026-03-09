Far from home: How Singaporeans journeyed back from the Middle East amid ongoing conflict

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The first Singapore Airlines Flight 8001 ferried home 152 Singaporeans and their dependants on March 7. The second one brought back another 167 on March 8.

Follow our live coverage here.

SINGAPORE - On Feb 28, the US and Israel attacked Iran , leading to airspace closures across the Middle East and triggering widespread flight cancellations that left thousands stranded.

Many Singaporeans found themselves stuck in the region, forced to look for other ways to fly back.

Some scrambled to rebook their tickets, while others took longer routes through different cities.

There were also those who boarded repatriation flights organised by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA).

There have been two such flights so far from Muscat in Oman to Singapore.

The first Singapore Airlines Flight 8001 ferried 152 Singaporeans and their dependants home on March 7. The second one brought back another 167 on March 8.

The Airbus A350-900 aircraft also carried citizens from other Asian countries on both days, “in the spirit of helping one another during emergencies”, MFA said.

The Government is also planning another repatriation flight for Singaporeans and their dependants from Saudi Arabia between March 10 and 12.

It will take off from the capital Riyadh or Jeddah, the kingdom’s second largest city. Details have yet to be finalised, with the date and time subject to flight approvals and the ground situation.

Here are some of the other routes that Singaporeans have taken to get home.

Ms Audrey Tan, 26, broker in the oil and gas industry (from Dubai, UAE)

Secured a seat on a March 5 flight on Etihad Airways from Abu Dhabi after her original return flight on March 2 was repeatedly postponed.

Took a one-hour taxi ride from Dubai to Abu Dhabi early on March 5 to catch the flight, which landed in Singapore at night.

Mr Muhammad Hafiz Noorahman, 44, board member of Mercy Relief (from West Bank, Palestine)

Travelled four hours overland to Amman from the West Bank on March 3, taking a car, a bus, and then another car.

Took a 3½-hour flight from Amman to Istanbul on Royal Jordanian Airlines.

After a 20-hour layover in Istanbul, he took a 10-hour flight to Singapore on Turkish Airlines and landed on March 5.

Mr Zaid Ghazali, 26, student at the Islamic University of Madinah (from Madinah, Saudi Arabia)

Took an almost nine-hour direct flight from Jeddah to Singapore on Saudia on March 6.

Ms Francesca Harriman, 51, yoga instructor and professional dancer; and Ms A. Yagnya, 35, playwright (from Ramallah, Palestine)

Travelled from Ramallah and crossed the Allenby Bridge by car on March 1 to reach Amman.

They were originally offered a March 2 return flight on Ethiopian Airlines, but it was cancelled. They were offered another March 2 return flight, but this was also cancelled.

Took a flight from Amman to Mumbai on the evening of March 3 after being informed by Royal Jordanian Airlines of it earlier in the morning.

Landed in Mumbai early on March 4, and spent a night in Ms Yagnya’s cousin’s home.

Took an Air India flight on the morning of March 5 and arrived in Singapore in the evening.

Ms Zehra Zafar, 37, nursery teacher (from Dubai, UAE)