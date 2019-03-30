Fantasy in bloom

Gardens by the Bay’s newest whimsical exhibit, Floral Fantasy, will officially open to the public on April 14.

The new attraction features four diverse garden landscapes filled with floral artistry and rare plants.

One of the landscapes, called Dance, features 15,000 pastel blooms suspended upside down, forming a colourful canopy.

Floral Fantasy is part of the Gardens’ 5,000 sq m Bayfront precinct, which is located beside Bayfront MRT station and is a major entry point for visitors.

