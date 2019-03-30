Fantasy in full bloom, more than 3,000 plants on display at Floral Fantasy, Gardens by the Bay’s new attraction

A new floral attraction is set to blossom at Gardens by the Bay on April 14.

The 1,500 sq m attraction, called Floral Fantasy, will showcase lush floral artistry and dynamic installations through four diverse garden landscapes - Dance, Float, Waltz and Drift - each showcasing a different concept.

Dance, for example, features 15,000 pastel blooms suspended upside-down, forming a colourful canopy.

There is also a kinetic installation from the ceiling featuring bobbing balls of baby's breath.

Other highlights in the attraction include waterfalls, a cavern with exotic South American orchids and a vivarium with more than 30 brightly coloured tiny poison dart frogs.

Speaking to The Straits Times about the challenges of putting together the new floral space, senior assistant director of gardens operations Melissa Tan says space was a constraint and the trees and plants chosen could not be taller than 6m.

"So, for example, we chose bonsai trees because they look quite whimsical with their beautiful and varied forms and that fit the theme. But they're also the perfect size for the space," she says.

The attraction features more than 3,000 plants, with more than 150 species including unique and rare plants from countries such as Madagascar, Ecuador and Japan. These include the rare Darth Vader Begonia and the Fried Egg Tree, which has white flowers with yellow stamens that resemble eggs.

Floral Fantasy will also have a 4D multi-sensory ride called Flight Of The Dragonfly.

The ride, which was conceptualised by ST Engineering, allows visitors to experience the exhilarating journey of a dragonfly's flight path through Gardens by the Bay.

This latest attraction is part of Gardens by the Bay's expansion efforts to cater to rising visitor numbers. It welcomed its 50 millionth visitor in October last year since opening in 2012.

Floral Fantasy is part of the Gardens' 5,000 sq m Bayfront precinct, which is located beside Bayfront MRT station and is a major entry point for visitors.

Other enhancements to the area include a community event space called Bayfront Pavilion, the waterfront Cafe Aster run by Far East Flora and an additional visitor centre and ticketing hub.

Ms Tan says: "It's a more concise space compared with the Flower Dome, but there's a pinch of fantasy here, like an enchanted forest. So I hope people can feel a little bit of that magic."

BOOK IT / FLORAL FANTASY

WHERE: Bayfront Plaza, Gardens by the Bay, 18 Marina Gardens Drive

WHEN: From April 14, 9am to 9pm daily

ADMISSION: For Singapore residents; $12 (adult) and $8 (child); for non-Singapore residents: $20 (adult) and $12 (child)

INFO: www.gardensbythebay.com.sg