Body of actor Aloysius Pang on the way home from New Zealand on RSAF aircraft

SINGAPORE - The body of Aloysius Pang is on the way home to Singapore from New Zealand, with plans for a farewell here now being finalised, said NoonTalk Media said in a Facebook post on Friday (Jan 25).

This comes a day after the co-founder of the talent agency, Mr Dasmond Koh, told reporters that a public memorial service is being considered for Corporal First Class (National Service) Pang.

CFC (NS) Pang, 28, died on Wednesday night from injuries suffered last Saturday during a military exercise in New Zealand.

He was carrying out repair works inside a Singapore Self-Propelled Howitzer and suffered serious injuries to his chest and abdomen when the gun barrel was lowered, the Ministry of Defence said.

He was evacuated to Waikato Hospital, a regional trauma centre in Hamilton, south of Auckland, where he underwent three operations in five days.

NoonTalk Media's post reads: "Dear friends, Aloysius is on his way home. We are finalising plans for his farewell.

"We are aware that many of you would like to say goodbye. We will be releasing more details shortly. Thank you for your patience and understanding."

Mr Koh, 46, who spoke to reporters at Changi Airport on Thursday night after touching down from Auckland, said there may be plans to hold a memorial service for the actor so that "all of his fans and loved ones can say goodbye".

Also on the flight was the actor's second-eldest brother Kenny Pang, who said that CFC (NS) Pang was "the precious" of his family.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said on Thursday that the Republic of Singapore Air Force's KC-135 had been sent to New Zealand to repatriate CFC (NS) Pang's body.

"Our grief counsellors are on the ground to comfort the family. But I know that no words or deeds can relieve their sorrow or replace their loss. I hope and pray that the passage of time will bring them some comfort," he added.