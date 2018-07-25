Family of SCDF NSF viewed CCTV footage of alleged ragging incident

SINGAPORE - The family of Corporal (Cpl) Kok Yuen Chin, 22, have viewed the CCTV footage of the alleged ragging incident that led to his death in May.

Cpl Kok's parents, siblings, aunts and girlfriend were shown parts of the video footage at the Police Cantonment Complex on Tuesday morning (July 24), a day before five men who were allegedly involved in his death were charged in court.

The footage captured the series of events that unfolded on May 13 before the death of Cpl Kok, a full-time national serviceman (NSF) with the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

His father, Mr Kok Meng Hwa, 56, a construction worker, said the video clips totalled over an hour.

They showed the initial celebration for Cpl Kok's impending operationally ready date, the moment he was pushed into the pump well, and the 40-minute rescue attempt by station mates when Cpl Kok did not surface, said the older Mr Kok, a Singapore PR from Malaysia.

When asked how he felt about the footage, Mr Kok said in Mandarin: "He's not here already. I don't know what else I can say to change that."

However, the charging of the five SCDF regulars allegedly involved in his son's death has left him conflicted.

Related Story 5 SCDF personnel charged over death of NSF found in fire station pump well after ragging incident

Related Story SCDF investigating two videos showing ragging incident at fire station

"They were really celebrating, they even had a cake. If they are punished, I won't get my son back. But if they are not punished, it's also bad for my son," said Mr Kok, who did not attend the court session on Wednesday as he had to work.

He said the family had received a sum of money from Cpl Kok's NSF insurance, but declined to elaborate.

Cpl Kok's aunt Ms Helen Kok, 55, a nurse, said the family had requested to view other segments of the video at the meeting but were rejected.

She said in Mandarin: "Perhaps they just showed us the most important parts. But I think viewing it all will really help us understand it."