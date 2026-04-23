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Prices for these products will be locked until May 31, said the firm in a statement on April 23.

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SINGAPORE - More basic products available at FairPrice supermarkets will have their prices frozen to help Singaporeans cope with rising costs amid the global energy crisis.

From April 23, FairPrice Group (FPG) is expanding its original list of 100 daily essentials to include more than 200 additional staple products.

Prices for these products will be locked until May 31, said the retailer.

The additional products include Nestle’s cereal and coffee mix, Kang Kang packaged noodles, Head & Shoulders shampoo, Lee Kum Kee sauces and condiments and Colgate toothpaste.

This builds on FPG’s initial price freeze announcement on April 8.

The original price freeze list, which will also be in effect till May 31, includes 100 daily essentials such as FairPrice’s house-brand rice, oil, eggs and fresh and frozen pork and chicken.

The expansion of the price freeze comes as FPG collaborates with more than 30 food and grocery suppliers to expand their support for Singaporeans amid global supply chain disruptions stemming from the situation in the Middle East.

The suppliers include Nestle Singapore, Tan Seng Kee Foods, New Moon, Lee Kum Kee, Colgate and Head & Shoulders.

Tan Seng Kee Foods executive director Annie Tan said on April 23 that maintaining the prices of its staple products amid the ongoing volatility is the home-grown company’s way of giving back to the communities that have supported it throughout the decades since 1936.

Besides doubling discounts for Community Health Assist Scheme (CHAS) Blue and Orange card holders from 3 per cent to 6 per cent as previously announced, FPG will also provide these customers with an additional waiver of the $3.99 service fee for online delivery orders.

The discount and online delivery benefit will be applicable until May 28 for CHAS Blue card holders and until May 29 for CHAS Orange card holders.

These discounts for CHAS card holders are funded by the FairPrice Foundation.

“We recognise that households are navigating continued economic pressure and strain on their grocery budgets. By significantly expanding our price freeze, we are reinforcing our commitment to helping Singaporeans stretch their dollar throughout this season of volatility,” said FPG’s products managing director Leroy Seow.

Eligible customers may access these savings via the FPG App.

Customers can do so by verifying their information via MyInfo, which is integrated into the FPG App, so relevant discounts are automatically applied at checkout, including the weekly senior discounts and CHAS discounts.

For more information about the price freeze, visit https://www.fairprice.com.sg/events/in-store/fairprice-price-freeze.