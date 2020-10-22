Experience the new Straits Times app with fresh look, content made for mobile reading

SINGAPORE - The Straits Times' revamp to mark its 175th anniversary is in full swing.

Following the launch of the redesigned ST website last week, users can start downloading a refreshed version of the ST app for their smartphones from Thursday (Oct 22).

Both the iOS and Android versions, available on Apple's App Store and Google Play, will be rolled out in phases to users. It may take up to a week for all users to get the latest app update.

From a cleaner look to better navigation and content designed for mobile reading, the new app aims to further enhance the reading experience of users, who are consuming more news on their smartphones.

ST editor Warren Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, said: "Many more readers are turning to us on the go, checking in several times a day on their smartphones.

"This revamped app is part of our effort to serve them better. We will keep working at it to do so."

Key features of the new mobile app include:

A cleaner look, and bolder use of pictures to highlight key stories.

A refreshed layout that allows readers to see more headlines at a glance. They can also expect a richer reading experience, with more stories, curated by editors, featured under the different sections.

A new "Discover" section that features visual stories optimised for mobile devices. Content for this section is designed to provide an immersive experience, with stories being told through striking images, videos and graphics.

Popular user-friendly features, such as the option to browse content in dark mode.

The new mobile app is part of ST's efforts to refresh its digital and print products, with a focus on multimedia content and topics that resonate with readers.

Come next week, readers can expect a redesigned print edition, followed by a new tablet app that will be rolled out in December.

What do you think of the revamped ST app? Are there any features you would like to see? Share with us your feedback and suggestions.

For iOS users, please share your feedback here.

For Android users, please leave your comments here.