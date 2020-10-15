New look, fresh offerings in revamped Straits Times website

SINGAPORE - Users of The Straits Times' website on Thursday (Oct 15) will be greeted with a fresh new look, complete with a slew of new offerings that focus on multimedia content and trending topics.

This revamp is part of ST's continuing efforts to refresh its digital and print products, and includes an upcoming relaunch of its mobile app.

Straits Times editor Warren Fernandez, who is also editor-in-chief of Singapore Press Holdings' English/Malay/Tamil Media Group, said: "We have been working hard to keep improving all our products and will be rolling these out progressively across our platforms over the next few weeks.

"This is a relentless process, so we welcome all views and reactions from our audience, and will keep striving to serve them well."

Key features of the new website include a new "Discover" segment for articles with strong visual storytelling elements.

These stories will be presented in a series of bite-size texts with interactive images and graphics that readers can scroll through with ease.

There will also be a boost in video offerings, with more lifestyle content, as well as a new weekday live show - ST News Night - that features the top stories of the day and the latest trends on social media.

A new Weekend Life Picks segment will be added to ST's weekday talk show, The Big Story, from Thursday. Life reporters will share their top picks of the week, including on food, entertainment and the arts.

To help readers stay up to date on topics of growing interest and importance, the new ST website will highlight, for instance, stories on jobs and consumer trends amid the Covid-19 pandemic. It will also showcase the latest technology news, with a focus on the big technology trends and how they affect people.

Besides adopting a cleaner layout with the use of a white background, the new ST website has been redesigned to allow time-starved readers to see more stories at a glance seamlessly.



The site also features a bolder use of strong visuals to allow photos and videos to be displayed prominently.

