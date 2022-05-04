Ex-parliamentarian Chai Chong Yii dies at 87

SINGAPORE - Mr Chai Chong Yii, former Senior Minister of State for Education and the first MP for Bukit Batok, died in his sleep on Tuesday (May 3) at the age of 87.

Mr Chai served as Bukit Batok MP from 1972 to 1988 before he was succeeded by the late Dr Ong Chit Chung. He also served in various ministries including education and communications.

During his time at MOE, he was instrumental in launching the Special Assistance Plan (SAP) school programme in 1979 to nurture students bilingual in English and Mandarin. He also helped to oversee the merger of Nanyang University (Nantah) and the University of Singapore to form the National University of Singapore in 1980.

Following his retirement from politics in 1988 to make way for new and younger leaders, he became Singapore's trade representative in Taipei for three years.

Mr Chai was born in China, the third child of a farming couple, in 1935. The threat of war forced his parents to flee to South-east Asia. Educated in Taiping and Penang, Malaysia, he was later one of the pioneer students of the newly established Nantah's commerce faculty.

In an essay penned in 2014 for We Also Served - Reflections Of Singapore's Former PAP MPs, Mr Chai said that as Nantah's degrees were not recognised by the Singapore government then, he enhanced his chances of being hired by taking professional accountancy examinations conducted by the Australian Society of Accountants in around 1959. He was also the first Nantah graduate recruited by Shell, where he handled accounting and auditing.

He worked for the Shell Group for five years, travelling to various parts of Malaya. He would also visit his fiancee, Ms Khor Phaik Tin, who was studying at the Teachers' College at Pantai Valley, Kuala Lumpur.

He then went on to work as a bursar of Nantah from 1965 to 1972 before he was invited to enter politics.

Mr Chai had also been honorary advisor to Chin Kang Huay Kuan at the time of his death. The clan association was founded by immigrants from the Jinjiang county of Fujian province, China, where he came from.

Mr Jimmy Teo, president of the association, said: "He had been very supportive of our clan, and years ago, had advised us to adopt technology and attract youth talents to remain relevant. We have been following his advice to this day."

Mr Ho Kah Leong, 84, who was also a Nantah Science graduate and a former parliamentary colleague, told The Straits Times: "He was a friendly, approachable and patient man. I never saw him lose his temper once."

After his retirement from politics, Mr Chai continued serving on the Bukit Batok citizens' consultative committee as its patron.

Mr Murali Pillai, MP of Bukit Batok, had known Mr Chai for several years before he himself entered politics.