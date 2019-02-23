Avoiding ideological extremes and restraint has allowed Singaporean identity to grow: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE - By avoiding "ideological extremes" and allowing a common space for a Singaporean identity to grow, the republic has achieved peaceful co-existence between its different communities, said Education Minister Ong Ye Kung.

It would be a mistake to see Singapore as a melting pot of cultures, he said. The country should be seen as a tapestry instead, where individual cultures are woven together.

He said: "Every community that makes up our society can practise their culture and their language and their religion. At the same time, each community takes a step back, exercises restraint, to ensure a healthy common space for Singaporeans of all backgrounds to mingle and integrate.

"This wise balance, and deeply ingrained attitude, has been holding Singapore society together for the longest time."

Mr Ong was speaking at the launch of a commemorative book celebrating the 40th anniversary of Singapore's Special Assistance Plan (SAP) schools. He said that SAP schools, which teach students to be bilingual in English and Chinese, are a result of this balance between a common space for Singaporeans and allowing different cultures to exist here.

While acknowledging that some have questioned the relevance of such schools because of the widespread use of English and complaints among students about their inability to befriend other communities, Mr Ong cautioned against undoing efforts like the SAP, as the learning of language and culture is now "more important than ever".

He listed three reasons for this. First, he said that Asia is now the fastest growing region, noting that China has become Singapore's largest trading partner and continues to develop. India is the fastest growing developing country in the world. Singapore's immediate neighbours, Indonesia and Malaysia, also offer tremendous opportunities.

Second, Mr Ong said that many other countries are stepping up the learning of multiple languages, and Singaporeans, who have a unique advantage in their bilingualism, could lose out as these countries are catching up and even surpassing them.

Third, Singapore's nation-building journey is far from over. A country's identity, he said, takes hundreds of years to develop and mature, and it has todraw from the cultural richness of individual communities.

Said Mr Ong: "The right thing to do is to preserve the programmes and institutions that promote the learning of our mother tongues and improve them where we can.

"We should be very careful not to undo any of these efforts, as that would be bucking the strategic trend at a time when it matters most."

But as much as Singapore should preserve SAP schools, which are uniquely placed to immerse students in an environment rich in Chinese culture and language, more must be done to ensure they get to make friends from other communities, said the minister.

He highlighted programmes that some out of the 26 SAP schools are already undertaking to achieve this. Nanyang Girls, for instance, works with Madrasah Aljunied to jointly organise activities during festive seasons and national events, and some schools like Poi Ching School and Chung Cheng High enrol high numbers of students in their conversational Malay programmes.

"There is definitely room to do better. Because the objective is not just getting students to interact occasionally with students of other races, but having the experiences of growing up together with friends from all ethnic backgrounds, developing mutual trust, understanding our multi-cultural society and appreciating the adjustments that we have to make in order to maintain our social harmony and social cohesion," he said.

Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Transport and Ministry of Culture, Community and Youth Baey Yam Keng and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Ministry of Education and Ministry of Manpower Low Yen Ling were also at the book launch.

Besides the commemorative book, a roving exhibition featuring the unique characteristics and contributions of SAP schools was launched on Saturday as well. It will staged in different SAP schools from March to September.

In closing the English portion of his speech, Mr Ong called for more efforts from Singaporeans to stay united as one people.

He said: "Our domestic and external circumstances are changing. More than ever, we need to make wise decisions, to make sure that the Singapore spirit continues to flourish and grow, our people have the life skills to excel in this environment, and we stay cohesive and united as a society."