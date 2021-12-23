askST: What should you do if a wild animal enters your home?

SINGAPORE - With a recent spate of animals entering homes, the question of what to do in such instances has been on the minds of many.

A reader wrote in to The Straits Times Forum about her brief encounter with hornbills at her balcony, while in September, a group of otters was reported to have eaten a Yio Chu Kang resident's prized koi.

The Straits Times asked some experts what you should do if a wild animal strays into your house.

1. Should you feed the animal?

No; feeding wild animals is prohibited in Singapore.

Under the Wildlife Act, it is illegal to feed any wild animal, including its young. First-time offenders can be fined a maximum of $5,000 while repeat offenders face a maximum fine of $10,000.

Furthermore, feeding wild creatures could interfere with their behaviour.

Ms Anbarasi Boopal, co-chief executive of Acres, a non-profit in Singapore dedicated to wildlife rescues, said: "We definitely urge people not to feed wild animals, not only due to its prohibition, but also because it will condition their behaviour to seek out humans for food.

"This can lead to even more skirmishes between humans and animals in the wild, which are overall detrimental to co-existing."

She noted that there is also sufficient food in the wild for animals to forage.

2. How should you protect your home against wild animal theft?

Wild animals, such as macaques, sometimes visit homes while passing between major areas of habitation.

As a result, experts advise the public to keep food waste and food concealed and lidded to prevent the animals from associating human homes with foraging spots.

Sometimes, the animal may steal what is yours, like otters eating prized pet fish, and bats eating fruit off trees in gardens.

In these cases, experts recommend more specific protective measures to deter the animals, such as draping opaque cloth over fruit to hide them from bats, and installing barriers to prevent otters from entering ponds.

Acres also appeals to the public not to use glue traps or netting to trap animals, as these can cause harm and prolonged suffering to them.