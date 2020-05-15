Warm, wet and humid weather to continue in second half of May: Weatherman

SINGAPORE - More warm, wet and humid weather can be expected for the next two weeks, with nights nearer the end of the month likely to get hotter.

The temperature in the second half of May, similar to the first half, is likely to range between 26 deg C and 34 deg C on most days, reaching a high of around 35 deg C on a few days, said the National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) on Friday (May 15).

Amid the warm weather will be short, moderate to heavy thundery showers between the late morning and afternoon on most days, the weatherman forecasts. Widespread thundery showers with gusty winds are expected early in the morning on two to three days.

But towards the end of May, Singapore will enter the south-west monsoon season, which typically persists into September, said MSS.

This is a generally drier season compared to other times of the year, although current low-level winds are expected to strengthen and blow from the south-east or south-west towards the end of May.

The forecast comes after the warm and wet conditions in the first fortnight of May, which also had thundery showers on most afternoons.

The eastern half of Singapore received above-normal rainfall, with Changi's weather station recording rain 133 per cent above the average, while the western half of the island received below-normal rainfall.

Winds were generally light and variable as inter-monsoon conditions prevailed.

The highest temperature of 35.3 deg C was recorded at Newton on May 5.