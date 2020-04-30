Wet and warm weather to continue in first two weeks of May; more rain than usual in April: Weatherman

SINGAPORE - Expect much of the same weather in the next two weeks, with downpours and high temperatures forecast, the weatherman said on Thursday (April 30).

This comes after April recorded more rainfall than normal, with thundery showers falling over the island in the afternoon on most days, leading to it being the wettest month since the start of the year.

The National Environment Agency's Meteorological Service Singapore (MSS) said April was also warmer than usual.

The daily maximum temperature in April exceeded 35 deg C on 15 days, and the mean temperature for the month was 28.9 deg C, which is 0.9 deg C higher than the long-term average for April.

May, like April, is normally one of the warmest months of the year, and the MSS said the daily maximum temperature on most days should be around 34 deg C, although this could hit 35 deg C occasionally.

In the first half of May, strong daytime heating of the land and the convergence of winds over Singapore and its surrounding areas will likely result in short thundery showers with frequent lightning between the late morning and afternoon, lasting into the evening on one or two days.

Between the pre-dawn period and the morning, winds blowing from the south-west or west over Singapore could also bring a few days of widespread thundery showers with occasional gusty wind on some days.

The weatherman predicts that rainfall in the first fortnight of May, like that for April, will be above-normal over most parts of the island.