Video clip of endangered eagle ray caught at East Coast Park goes viral

SINGAPORE - A video clip of an eagle ray being reeled in at East Coast Park has been shared widely on social media since last Friday (May 28).

The three-minute clip starts with an angler doggedly pulling and tugging at his fishing rod as more than 10 onlookers observe.

About two minutes into the clip, three individuals help to pull the fishing line, and the eagle ray appears - to the exclamation of onlookers. The ray is then dragged to shore as it thrashes its fins.

It is uncertain when the clip was taken, but it was uploaded by Facebook user Raymond Khoo last Friday. As at Sunday, it had been shared by about 2,500 netizens.

When contacted, Mr Khoo said the clip was forwarded to him by a friend, and he did not know what happened to the ray. He confirmed that the incident took place near Bedok Jetty.

Many netizens who commented on the Facebook post said they hoped the animal was released back to sea.

National University of Singapore (NUS) marine biologist Huang Danwei identified the eagle ray species as the spotted eagle ray, or Aetobatus ocellatus. He said there have been three species of eagle rays recorded in Singapore, of which the spotted eagle ray is the most frequently detected.

It is classified as a vulnerable species on the International Union for Conservation of Nature's Red List of Threatened Species.

This means that the animal is at risk of extinction, said Assistant Professor Huang, who is from NUS' department of biological sciences.

This is not the first time that a ray has been caught by anglers in Singapore.

In July last year, a huge 80kg honeycomb whipray was caught at Bedok Jetty, after a three-hour tussle with an angler. Video clips of the gigantic ray being sliced up were also shared online.

Mr Kelvin Lim, curator of vertebrate collections at the Lee Kong Chian Natural History Museum in NUS said leisure fishermen are usually unable to tell if they have caught an endangered fish, but if they do reel in one, they should release it if the animal is alive and not too seriously injured.

"The animals do get injured when they are hooked, usually at the mouth. I do not know what the chances of survival are, but practitioners of catch and release believe that they are able to heal quickly," he said.

However, if a large fish is impaled by a big hook, that is likely to cause more grievous injuries, he added.

Mr Lim said the eagle ray would have been in distress the moment it was hooked, and its distress would have multiplied when it was pulled out of the water.

Prof Huang said: "We ought to avoid interacting or getting too close to threatened species. Rather, admire from a distance where possible to minimise further harm to them, and to prevent injuries to ourselves."

Mr Lim noted that the people in the video clip who pulled in the ray seemed to know what they were doing to keep themselves safe and away from its stinging barbs.

"Seasoned fishermen know to avoid the thrashing tail where the stinging barbs are. Members of the public should not go near a live stingray in distress and thrashing about because they may get stung by it," he said.

Prof Huang said stingrays can have venomous barbed spines on their tails that can inflict very painful stings.

In March, two beachgoers were stung by stingrays at Sentosa beaches.

Prof Huang added that the spotted eagle ray is widespread throughout the tropics in the Indo-Pacific region, and has been spotted in Singapore along the southern coast and southern islands.

"Stingrays, including the spotted eagle ray, occasionally swim close to our shore and make for very amazing sightings."

Mr Lim said the species can be more than 3m wide and some of its notable features include its protruding head and numerous white spots. Unlike many stingrays that stick to the bottom of the sea, the eagle ray swims about, flapping its fins.

He added that in South-east Asia, the ray is caught for food and is also a popular display animal in large aquariums.

Late last year, a school of five eagle rays were spotted flitting along Labrador Park.

Eagle rays off Singapore shores are Labrador Park! The first time I saw Eagle rays was in Indonesia so this is a real treat! One of the benefits of keeping our shores ALIVE, more than rock and water, but THRIVING with lots of snacks and yummy stuff for marine creatures!🦈🐬🐟🐠🦑 pic.twitter.com/13duazRDWT — Debby Ng (@torvaanser) November 6, 2020

Prof Huang noted that there have been more reported encounters of stingrays, jellyfish and other marine wildlife over the last two years.

Lethal box jellyfish have been seen gliding through Sentosa waters and East Coast Park, among other places, since last year.

Prof Huang said some reasons for more sightings include slight increases in the abundance of marine species due to natural population processes, and more people visiting coastal areas.

"Overall, there is no convincing evidence yet to suggest any sustained trends in marine biodiversity in Singapore."