No swimming at Siloso Beach following box jellyfish sighting

SINGAPORE - Beachgoers at Sentosa's Siloso Beach will not be allowed to enter the water following sightings of box jellyfish.

In a Facebook post at around 10 pm on Friday (Oct 9), Sentosa said that no one will be allowed to swim "until further notice".

A box jellyfish was sighted in the waters of Siloso Beach on Friday, according to the post.

"The safety and well-being of everyone in Sentosa are of utmost importance to us," it said. Beach and waters surveillance has also been stepped up.

Some species of box jellyfish have highly venomous stings that could be fatal. Victims could also drown as a result of pain or paralysis from being stung.

At least two people have been reportedly injured by box jellyfish in Singapore waters this year.

In March, the creature was spotted at East Coast Park, where Australian Jade Dyson, 28 was stung while swimming. Ms Dyson told The New Paper that she "could barely walk and the left side of her body was convulsing and shaking".

Three confirmed sightings followed in July at Sentosa Cove, Tuas and Lazarus Island, said conservation group Marine Stewards in a Facebook post on Jul 18.

The creatures are usually found in tropical regions off the coasts of Malaysia, Philippines and Australia.

Victims stung by the jellyfish are advised to get to the shore immediately and seek medical attention. They should also avoid rubbing the wound to prevent the release of more venom. First aid can be performed by flooding the injured area with seawater for at least 30 seconds and then removing the tentacles using a towel or tweezers.

Individuals should refrain from urinating or pouring freshwater on the wound.

Anyone who spots a box jellyfish should call on-ground beach patrol officers for first-aid assistance or Sentosa Rangers at 1800-726-4377.