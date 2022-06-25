Vaccination centres busier this week as more aged 50 and above go for booster shots

SINGAPORE - More people aged 50 and above have gone for their first as well as their second Covid-19 booster shots, as vaccination centres saw higher footfall this week than in previous weeks.

Parkway Shenton, which runs a vaccination centre in Hong Kah, said about 30 per cent more people turned up at the centre this week compared with the week before.

On Saturday (June 25), when operations ended at 1pm, more than 120 people had taken their booster shots at Commonwealth joint testing and vaccination centre (JTVC), a higher than usual number compared with recent weeks.

The centre also said footfall for this week is double that of last week, although it declined to provide exact figures.

The higher numbers come as people aged 50 to 59 were from June 10 added to the older age groups that are being offered a second booster.

There are also 80,000 people aged 60 and older who have yet to take their first booster jabs, Health Minister Ong Ye Kung had said on Monday.

It was a busy first weekend for the new Bukit Merah JTVC, with seven to 10 people already waiting in line outside the centre in Lower Delta Road at 8.45am on Saturday, before the centre opened its doors at 9am.

By 10.30am, the centre had seen between 30 and 50 people. JTVCs are open till 1pm on Saturdays and 7pm on weekdays.

The Bukit Merah centre was one of five new JTVCs that started operations on Thursday, bringing the total number of such facilities to 10.

Kidney transplant patient Katherine Goh, 53, was among those who took their booster shots at Commonwealth JTVC on Saturday.

She was taking her fourth shot, but it is considered the first booster as those with weak immune systems require three shots for their primary vaccination course.

She said three weeks after getting her third jab in January this year, she caught the virus amid the Omicron wave. She tested positive for about three weeks, and also spent a night in hospital when she had chest tightness and breathing difficulties at one point.

Ms Goh, who is unemployed and lives with her husband in Bukit Timah, had two kidney transplants - one in 2001 and another in 2018.

"For me, vaccination is not encouraged, but a necessity."