Seniors turn up to receive booster shots with opening of five new vaccination centres

SINGAPORE - He keeps a busy schedule and had just returned from a business trip to India, but on Thursday (June 23), Mr Ivan Lim was at the new Covid-19 joint testing and vaccination centre in Bukit Merah.

He had turned up for his second booster shot.

The 65-year-old director of a logistics company was among a number of seniors who streamed in to the centre in Lower Delta Road - one of five new vaccination centres which opened on Thursday.

"I travel quite often for work, and with cases increasing and the possibility of a new Covid-19 wave, it is necessary to take the booster," said Mr Lim, adding that he was in the area.

The new centres, located in Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Merah, Sengkang, Woodlands and Yishun, will offer mRNA vaccines.

This brings the total to 10 joint testing and vaccination centre across Singapore.

Those aged 50 and above can walk in to any vaccination centre for a second booster shot.

According to the Ministry of Health (MOH) website, the centres can also conduct antigen rapid tests and polymerase chain reaction tests.

They are also designed so that operations can be scaled up if new Covid-19 variants emerge.

When the Straits Times visited the vaccination centre in Bukit Merah at 2pm on Thursday, there were around 10 people in the queue. From 9am, the centre saw around 60 people, mostly elderly, walking in to get their shots.

Colour-coded signs inform people about the different services available - green for the vaccination sections and purple for the testing areas.