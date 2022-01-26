Through The Lens webinar: Climate change and biodiversity closely linked, and can impact humans

SINGAPORE - Climate change and biodiversity have been treated as two separate issues for some time, but in recent years, there has been greater awareness about their close links.

This was one of the points raised by Ms Kong Man Jing, a panellist at a webinar on Wednesday (Jan 26) titled "Connecting the green dots". She was joined by two other young environmental champions, Ms Melissa Low and Ms Woo Qiyun.

The trio were in conversation with Straits Times climate change editor David Fogarty. The webinar is the second one related to the news outlet's ongoing photo exhibition, Through The Lens.

Ms Kong, 27, co-founder of local science and nature education channel Just Keep Thinking, said: "Even in the nature community here, there is always this unofficial and unintentional segregation between the biodiversity and wildlife experts, and the sustainability and climate change players. But we are bridging the gaps now."

Illustrating with an example, Ms Kong - who studied environmental biology in university - noted that warming waters caused by climate change put stress on coral reefs and cause them to turn white, a phenomenon known as coral bleaching.

She also noticed that migratory birds have been reaching Singapore earlier, and bird migration schedules seem to be shifting due to climate change.