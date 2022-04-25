Swedish firm eyeing S'pore base to deploy 'reverse vending machines' for bottle recycling

SINGAPORE - A Swedish company that manufactures vending machines that accept used bottles and cans is planning to set up a base in Singapore by the third quarter of this year to support the nation's upcoming return scheme for beverage containers.

The company, RVM Systems, plans to install a range of its "reverse" vending machines, including those that can guzzle up 100 containers at a time.

It already has about 50 such machines here, rolled out by the National Environment Agency (NEA) and F&N Foods since 2019. Those machines, which can take up to 800 drink containers a day, dispense shopping rewards and ActiveSG credits, among other incentives.

To date, more than 10 million bottles and cans have been collected by the machines, which have been installed at places including schools, business parks and malls.

A similar Norwegian firm, Tomra, also launched a centre in Singapore last month, and is also planning to roll out reverse vending machines here. Visitors can deposit bottles into some machines at the centre to learn how they work.

This comes amid a renewed national push in recent years to get people to recycle more - and correctly - in Singapore. The domestic recycling rate in 2020 and 2021 plummeted to a 10-year-low of 13 per cent.

Singapore is in the midst of developing a return policy for beverage containers, where a deposit is included in their price. A consumer receives a refund when the used bottles and cans are returned.

In a Facebook post on April 12, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor said NEA is shaping up key aspects of the scheme, such as the types of drink containers to include and the return points. The aim is to develop a suitable and cost-effective scheme.