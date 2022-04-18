Only 13% of S'pore's domestic waste was recycled in 2021, even as households throw out more rubbish

SINGAPORE - The Republic's domestic recycling rate remained at 13 per cent in 2021 - unchanged from 2020's figures, a 10-year low, even as households produced more waste as economic activity resumed after the first year of the pandemic.

The National Environment Agency (NEA), in its annual waste and recycling statistics released on Monday (April 18), said households generated 1.82 million tonnes of waste in 2021, up from 1.77 million tonnes in 2020.

For both years, only 13 per cent of domestic waste was recycled. Between 2017 and 2019, the domestic recycling rate hovered between 17 and 22 per cent.

In 2020, the first year of the pandemic, the collection of recyclables from the domestic sector was put on hold, and restarted gradually only from the third quarter of that year.

Last year, NEA said the waste generation and recycling patterns of 2020 were "unlikely to be repeated in 2021", as the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic gradually eased.

Under the Sustainable Singapore Blueprint, Singapore wants to raise this rate to 30 per cent by 2030.

Contamination in the blue recycling bins is a key obstacle to realising this ambition.

NEA said about 40 per cent of the contents found in the blue recycling bins cannot be recycled due to leakage, mainly from food and liquid waste, as well as e-waste and styrofoam.

"Households also deposit items such as clothing and soft toys, which should not be placed into the blue bins, but instead donated if they are in good condition," the agency added.

A number of residents also do not wash their recyclables before placing them into the bin, worsening contamination, and making the items unsuitable for recycling.

To inform the public about correct recycling practices, NEA has rolled out online content such as a filter on its Recycle Right website to help the public identify what can and cannot be recycled in the blue recycling bin.

Under Singapore's national recycling programme, recycling bins are placed at every block in Housing Board estates. Recycling bins are also given to every household living in landed homes.

To make recycling more convenient for residents, NEA is planning to provide recycling bins later in the year to households that want them so that residents can collect the recyclables before dropping them off at neighbourhood recycling bins.