S'pore, Indonesia ink climate change partnership to pursue goals, including green finance

SINGAPORE - Singapore and Indonesia inked a climate change partnership on Monday (March 21) that could see them working on clean technology research, or pilot projects related to various ecosystems on land and sea.

They may also share best practices or develop projects related to implementing Article 6 of the Paris Agreement, which outlines creating an international carbon market to help countries meet emissions reduction targets.

Four key areas that both nations will collaborate on are carbon pricing and markets, nature-based solutions and ecosystem-based approach, clean technology and solutions, and green and blended finance.

Blended finance refers to a mix of sources of capital to support sustainable projects in developing countries.

Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean and Indonesia's Coordinating Minister for Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan inked a memorandum of understanding (MOU) on Monday to commence various collaborations on sustainability and climate change.

The agreement was developed following the Singapore-Indonesia Leaders' Retreat in January this year.

Annual high-level ministerial meetings and an inter-agency working group involving senior government officials from both countries will commit to advancing the agreement's objectives, said Singapore's National Climate Change Secretariat and Indonesia's Coordinating Ministry for Maritime and Investment Affairs on Monday.

A work plan, including pilot projects, research collaborations and technical exchanges, between both countries will be developed.

Both countries will also explore financing solutions in areas such as carbon credit projects, carbon capture and storage, and the development of renewable energy solutions to support regional decarbonisation.

Speaking on the sidelines of the signing at Parkroyal Collection Marina Bay hotel, Mr Teo said the MOU will create development opportunities and jobs.

"Singapore will continue to seek opportunities to collaborate with like-minded regional and international partners to create new solutions for a decarbonised and sustainable future.

"Such partnerships will enable Singapore to achieve our net-zero goal by or around mid-century, as we create and seize new green growth and job opportunities," added Mr Teo, who also chairs the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Climate Change.

Government agencies and other stakeholders, such as the private sector and academia, will be involved in the tie-up between both nations.