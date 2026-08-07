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S’pore gives conditional nod to import solar power from Malaysia

Singapore aims to import around 6GW of electricity by 2035 – about a third of its energy needs then.

SINGAPORE – The Republic could be tapping solar power from Malaysia in its quest for clean energy, with conditional approval given to two companies to import a total of 900 megawatts (MW) of electricity.

The projects will supply power generated from solar and battery energy storage systems in Johor, the Energy Market Authority (EMA) said on Aug 7. The batteries will also store electricity generated by solar power.

A total of 900MW of imported electricity will be able to meet the electricity demand of one million four-room HDB households annually.

The latest tie-up brings the number of electricity import projects granted such approvals and licences to 13, with a combined capacity of 9.25GW.

The projects cover solar, wind and hydropower from Malaysia, Indonesia, Cambodia, Vietnam and Australia.

Singapore aims to import around 6GW of electricity by 2035 – about a third of its energy needs then.

Approval was granted to Sembcorp Utilities for a proposed capacity of 300MW, and Southern Solar Alliance – a wholly-owned subsidiary of Malaysian developer Ditrolic Energy Holdings – for a proposed capacity of 600MW.

Both companies are aiming to start commercial operations around 2029, said EMA.

They will have to obtain all requisite approvals from relevant jurisdictions, conclude power purchase agreements with buyers, secure sufficient financing and conclude various project development milestones in order to start the projects.

In a separate statement, SembCorp Utilities said the project will be supported by a large-scale development at Linggiu Reservoir in Johor, comprising an approximate 2.2GWp floating solar photovoltaic system and up to 4.3GWh of battery energy storage.

“Designed to meet energy demand in both Singapore and Malaysia, the project will leverage the existing and future subsea interconnection infrastructure between both countries to facilitate cross-border power flows and strengthen regional energy connectivity,” it added.

Independent think-tank Centre for Strategic Energy and Resources’s founding co-chairman Victor Nian said the move helps to ensure that Singapore’s clean energy imports are diverse.

Diversifying its power imports could also help Singapore become a regional clean energy trading hub as it gains experience in cross-border electricity trade, he added.

A company has to undergo three stages before it is granted an electricity import licence from EMA.

The first stage entails the firm getting “conditional approval” from EMA, which means the regulator has found that a project’s proposal is technically and commercially viable. The firm will then begin further surveys and feasibility studies.

If it can demonstrate its ability to meet the requirements of both the host country and Singapore, EMA will then award it a conditional licence. At this point, the project will be in an advanced developmental stage.

The third and final step is when EMA issues the importer licence.

EMA said the approvals build on the strong momentum in bilateral energy cooperation between Singapore and Malaysia.

In October 2025, Singapore granted conditional approval to import 1GW of low-carbon electricity – mainly in the form of hydropower – from Sarawak to Singapore.

Singapore Energy Interconnections, Tenaga Nasional Berhad and SP Group also signed a Joint Development Agreement to conduct a full feasibility study for a second electricity interconnection of up to 2GW between Singapore and Peninsular Malaysia.

The existing interconnection allows up to 1GW of bi-directional electricity flows.

Low-carbon electricity imports are a key part of Singapore’s strategy to decarbonise the power sector, which accounts for 40 per cent of the country’s total emissions, said EMA.

The authority will continue to engage companies with credible and commercially viable import proposals that can contribute to the decarbonisation of the power sector, it added.